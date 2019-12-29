The infamous Mpape robbers that were captured yesterday after being trapped in a bank for hours before security operatives arrived have been paraded and they made shocking revelations. According to reports, the inside man for the Abuja money heist appears to be the Branch Manager of the First bank in Mpape community.’

According to claims made on Twitter by Special Assistant to the Senate President on New Media, Abubakar Sidiq Usman, the robbers had the backing of an inside man who happens to be the branch manager of the community bank in the suburbs of Abuja. See his tweet below:

READ ALSO: Check out photos from the Abuja Bank robbery attempt

One of the armed robbers that unsuccessfully attempted to rob a bank in Mpape area of Abuja today has reportedly said that the branch manager of the bank is their lead informant in the operation.

HOT NOW