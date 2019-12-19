Naira Marley has shown that you can be in the crowd and still get beaten by him as long as you refuse to cooperate with him, whether during a stage performance or not.

The singer’s who is also regarded as the leader of the “Marlians” gang was one of the many celebrities that graced Nigerian singer and rapper, Zlatan’s concert in Lagos tagged, “Zlatan Live”, on Wednesday, December 18th. This is the first concert Zlatan Ibile is headlining in Lagos and it was fairly organized.

At the concert, Naira Marley proved that he doesn’t take nonsense as he was seen in one of the footages that emerged from the night, slapping a fan in the crowd while he was on stage performing.

The reason behind is action is cloudy but we hope to get more information on the event soon and we will definitely update you.

Watch the video below;

HOT NOW