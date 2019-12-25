Nigerian Singer, Solid Star is lucky to be alive after he almost lost it as he overdosed on drugs.
The singer reflected on the thin line between life and death and admitted that he’s a very fragile person.
His post reads ;
There is a thin line between life and deaths.
The incident that happened few days ago showed how fragile i am by the overdose usage of drugs that led to me bleeding in an attempt o a couple thought process.
Sincere apologied to whomever i might have hurt but hey ”Love is the sweetest and slowest form o suicide”
