BBNaija star Uriel Oputa has called out men showing interest in her after she announced that she is now a British citizen.

Recall that the reality star announced that she has been granted citizenship in Britain.

She had said she had to go through the process despite being born in the United Kingdom.

However, hours after her announcement she made a complaint about men approaching her.

Different men had taken to her Instagram direct message to show interest in her.

She said many of them started showing interest in her after she became a British citizen.

Uriel called them out, saying all they want is to use her to get a British passport.

She shared screenshots of their conversation.

She also shared a video: