Fivestar Music singer, Kcee, Kcee is wrapping up 2019 in the best way possible and he has just completed a majestic building in his home town of Uli, Anambra state.

Kcee shared the video of the luxurious property with caption,

See what AJ boys did in ULI, Xmas gift 🎁 to my self, God I give you praise. ULI MUSIC FESTIVAL 30TH DECEMBER you can’t miss this one.

A deeper observation of his caption suggests that the house which looks like one that billions of naira, was built by him and his wealthy younger brother, E-Money.

Checkout the exterior of the house in the video attached below.

Watch video below:

Kcee’s fans have now tropped to his page to comment on the video, and many others went their to beg for money as usual.

HOT NOW