In Nigeria, it is outlawed for a civilian to wear military camouflage and for any person who is not serving in any of the armed forces in Nigeria to wear the uniform of the armed forces, or any part of the uniform of such forces, or any dress having the appearance or bearing any of the regimental or other distinctive marks of such forces.

Although there is a quite reasonable reason for this which has to do with security because allowing civilians to wear military camouflage may pave way for the most outrageous of crimes to take place.

In a recent footage that we obtained on social media, a Nigerian soldier walked paths with a civilian that rocked a camouflage trouser to an event somewhere around Rowe park in Yaba, Lagos state.

The soldier can be seen in the video assaulting the young man, whose crime was that he wore a military camouflage.

Watch a video showing the soldier assaulting the boy below;

HOT NOW