Nigerian Singer, David Adeleke, professionally known as Davido was the rave of the moment last night as he held his A Good Time Concert last night at the Eko Energy City and he had a long list of Nigerian A-listers grace the stage. One of them includes rapper and Zanku dance propounder, Zlatan Ibile who performed and share a testimony of how Davido helped him tremendously.

The Yeye Boyfriend crooner recounted how he attended Davido’s show last year in a ricketty Sienna vehicle which he had to park a distance away from the venue and completed his trip with his legs. In his words:

“Last year, I was using a stupid Sienna that I had to pack faraway from this venue and had to trek to this event. Thank OBO for changing my life.”

