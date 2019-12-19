Big Brother Naija star, Tobi Bakre has treated her fans to a glimpse of her stylish mum – and there is no doibting that the woman is pretty!
Taking to Instagram, Tobi uploaded a photo of himself posing with his mum, in her honor as she celebrates her birthday today.
The reality TV star Shared the photo with Caption;
Happy Birthday Mum…
.
Words are never enough. I live it everyday. How much I adore, love and respect you. Mummy no too much talk sha. We are forever loyal to your ministry.
.
HOT NOW
- Rita Dominic, Uche Jombo, others react to Mercy Johnson’s 4th baby announcement (Photos)
- Davido shares money for crowd who refused to leave his Lekki mansion, tells them to come back tomorrow (Video)
- Actress Daniella Okeke buys a new house 2 years after building a mansion for herself (Photos)
Discussion about this post