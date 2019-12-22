Toke Makinwa was ranting on Social media today and her major reason has to do with cheating. She divorced with her husband years ago, and we were left confused about who cheated on her that could have caused triggered rants.

Recall that Toke Makinwa got married to Maje Ayida in January, 2014 but the marriage only lasted for about 3years and it was dissolved On October 5, 2017, according to what we gathered.

Since then, Toke has remained single but now she is making her fans doubt her relationship status after her rant on Twitter about cheating.

