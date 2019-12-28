Controversial Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh just announced the purchase of a brand new Convertible Bentley luxury automobile. The actress who has been embroiled in different scandals all year long got herself the perfect respite worth millions of naira.
Taking to her Instagram page, the actress wrote that it is a gift from herself to herself…Lowkey sending out the message before people conclude that it was a gift from someone else.
READ ALSO: You can never find a prince charming like Churchill again in your life – Nollywood actor blasts Tonton Dikeh
She wrote:
From Me to Me with Love…Thanks @mentoramerica @Exoduzmotors❤️
Watch the video below:
HOT NOW
- The moment Wizkid told fans to pull off their shirts and girls were pulling off too (Video)
- Lady with gigantic backside causes serious commotion at the airport (Video)
- Davido snubs Olamide at Kizz Daniel’s concert despite running after him (Video)
Discussion about this post