Controversial Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh just announced the purchase of a brand new Convertible Bentley luxury automobile. The actress who has been embroiled in different scandals all year long got herself the perfect respite worth millions of naira.

Taking to her Instagram page, the actress wrote that it is a gift from herself to herself…Lowkey sending out the message before people conclude that it was a gift from someone else.

She wrote:

From Me to Me with Love…Thanks @mentoramerica @Exoduzmotors❤️

Watch the video below:

