Nigerian actress, Tonto Dikeh has turned down an opportunity that many young Nigerian girls will quickly grab and care for like an egg. The actress turned down a proposal from a self appraised ‘sugar daddy’ in her DM.

Its no doubt that many girls on Nigeria, not excluding celebrities, survive on the money and items they obtain from having rich sugar daddies.

For Tonto Dikeh, an Instagram user came to propose a Christmas present to her, asking to be her sugar daddy and he will put her under a $400 weekly allowance. Most girls will quickly jump on that for a ‘perfect Christmas present’ but Tonto didn’t. She rejected the offer and went ahead to troll the proposer, saying she will put him on a $1000 weekly allowance.

Read their conversation in the DM screenshot posted by Tonto Dikeh below;

