Wizkid and Nigerian DJ, Dj Tunez are being sued jointly by Tony Tetuila and Ghanaian musician Tic Tac, over copyright infringement, demanding $84,000 (Over N30m) in compensation.

According to the plaintiffs, Wizkid and Dj Tunez had sampled their song ‘Fefe Ne Efe’ released in 2004 but failed to pay for it.

In an interview on Hitz FM’s Daybreak Hitz with Andy Dosty, Tic said Wizkid sampled the chorus of ‘Fefe Ne Efe’ for his verse on the DJ Tunez’s song titled ‘Gbese’.

In a writ addressed to the defendant, Tic and Tony Tetuila are seeking damages to the tune of N30,000,000 equivalent to GH?473,379.29 ($84,758.62).

They are also seeking 35% of both digital sales and royalties DJ Tunez and Wizkid received from the song. See the written suit below;