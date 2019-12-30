Unconfirmed reports reaching us states that the Nigeria Army and Customs stormed the popular Tejuosho Market, Yaba in a crackdown on used clothes popularly known as ‘Okrika’ being sold by traders at the market. According to multiple reports, it was alleged that the Nigeria Army, operatives of the Kick Against Indiscipline (KAI), and Nigeria Customs swamped the popular ‘knockoff’ market to cart away with contrabands.

This could stem from the border closure as clothing items have been illegally smuggling. We await official reports from relevant authorities to debunk, confirm or give further clarity as to the situation of things.

Watch the video below:

Can someone pls confirm that this happened in Yaba? That truly, the Army and Customs broke into people’s shops in their absence. Anyone please? 🙏 pic.twitter.com/vnHjrCnff4 — Henry Shield (@henryshield) December 29, 2019

