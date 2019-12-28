Iconic Nollywood actress, Uche Jombo celebrates as she turns 40 today December 28, 2019. The mother of one took to her Instagram page to share a video of her dancing in her closet as she could not contain her excitement.
She wrote:
Today’s vibe!!!!💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽 HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME!!!!!🎂 Lord I am grateful for everything
The highs and the lows,
The teachable moments and the right calls,
THANK YOU❤
Watch video below
