An alleged video of Kano university of science and technology student representative council stepping out of a meeting with personal bodyguards from the men of the Student Union Secret Service (SUSS) is currently making rounds on Social Media. A twitter user named Ogundeyi Oluwatoyin shared the video to compare the political consciousness between Northern Nigeria and Southern Nigeria. Ogundeyi wrote:
Sometimes I am fascinated by the north and its political consciousness. Here is a video of the Kano university of science and technology student representative council; please compare to any Student union of any university in the south. #WonderWhyTheyAreBornToRule
The video caught the attention of many online users who have condemned the act rather than appraise it. Watch the video below:
