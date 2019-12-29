Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu has reacted to Tonto Dikeh’s announcement that she purchase of a brand new Convertible Bentley luxury automobile. The actress who has been embroiled in different scandals all year long got herself the perfect respite worth millions of naira.

Reacting to the news, he wrote on Instagram:

”Even a #Fulani herdsman can buy a brand new Bentley in his dream, madam, wake up from your AUDIO Bentley dream… If you had 160 thousand Pounds or less to allegedly buy a #Bentley, how come you did not #travel to Dubai in a private jet? ✈️This question is to all the Nigerian celebrities who can not afford a G wagon in #Naija, but allegedly can afford a Bentley in #Dubai or #UK in less than four months, oh Lord, please this audio imagination that some celebrities are displaying is too much, they need the salvation of Jesus. Instead of all this audio fantasy, show the #world the receipt of payment for the imaginary Bentley and the #car dealer office you allegedly bought it, to convince us that you are now a born again #christian.”

