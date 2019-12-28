Davido is at it again and this time he shocked a fan recently when he brought him on stage to lavish one million naira on him.

It happened at his “a good time” concert in Lagos and the fan was overwhelmed.

In a funny follow up to the announcement, a fan tried to run on stage to hopefully get a piece of the action but was pushed off the stage by Davido’s security detail.

Watch the video below:

We all know Davido has got the most benevolent heart and he doesn’t waste time when it comes to helping people.

Meanwhile, Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu has condemned Nigerian actress Tonto Dikeh for allowing his ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill slip off her grip.

Uche tagged it as the biggest mistake the mother of one has ever made while speaking via his Instagram page.

He added that it would be difficult to find another man with the attributes of the popular socialite.

