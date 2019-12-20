Rumors have been making rounds on social media abou Nollywood actor, Saidi Balogun and her estranged wife, Fathia Balogun’s relationship. The rumors claim that the duo have put their different behind and are ready to give love a trial again.

Saidi Balogun has now put the rumors to its grave as he revealed that even though he is very much young and active, he has resolved to maintaining a cordial relationship with his ex wife, Faithia Balogun.

He spoke on the developing speculations, stating for the records that there is no truth in it;

There is absolutely no truth in it; we are not back together and have not in anyway discussed anything of such. It has not crossed my mind and I am sure she is also too busy to be thinking of something that idle”

“I have so much on my hands at the moment and have made up my mind to make the best out of them. Apart from my acting career and production activities, I also have a role to play at Adron Homes and Properties Limited as Director of Brand and Corporate Communications; so you can see that I have more than enough to keep me busy”.

“We have no issues whatsoever! She is the mother of my children and that will forever be a unifying factor. That we are no longer husband and wife does not make is enemies. We talk regularly on the welfare of the children and their education. We have no problem”,

“I am a full blooded man, young and active, so it can’t be out of place for me to have another relationship. I will however not mention her name or reveal her identity.

Aside the fact that I need to respect her privacy, I have also learnt my lesson in not making my relationship a subject of media gossip. I will be a fool to make the same mistake”