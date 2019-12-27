Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has debunked claims that the government sponsored a musical concert that Wizkid in Ilorin.

He dismissed claims that the administration spent N50m to organize an end of the year party, saying those behind the claims were the people who brought the state to its knees and thought everyone was like them.

“The Wizkid concert was not sponsored or funded by the state government. It was purely a private sector initiative,” the Governor said in his remarks at the public presentation of a pictorial compendium of the appalling state of infrastructures and social amenities across every sector in Kwara.

“We however would continue to support such enterprising initiatives so that Kwara can better tap into the potentials in the entertainment and creative industry.

“Ours is to provide the enabling environment for such initiatives. Those who said we spent N50m to bring Wizkid also said we spent N200m on the end of the year party. They also said I bought bulletproof cars. These are laughable claims.

“Their strategy is to say that we are like them and tar us with the same brush. We are not. We are prudent with public resources.

“As at today, I still drive my personal cars as official cars. I bought them before I was sworn in.

“Although the law allows me to buy such vehicles, it is not a priority for me. We need to fix our state first.”