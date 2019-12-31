Zlatan Ibile has taken over the Nigerian music industry, no doubt, and the rapper seems to have upped his level a little now as he launches his personal record label.

According to a conversation between Zlatan and Davido, where the singers unofficially flouted the record label, they claimed the label was established 2days ago.

This was revealed in the content of a new video Davido posted on Instagram from Ghana, where he and Zlatan roamed over the weekend.

Since Davido landed in Ghana, he has been posting videos of every interesting moment with the crew in Ghana. In one of the videos he posted, he can be heard announcing the birth of Zlatan’s new personal record label, “Zanku Records”.

