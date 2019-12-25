Rema is at the junction of confusion after he made more than enough of the wealth he can handle, thanks to his music career that boosted enormously this year.

This year he released songs that received massive acceptance and got commendable airplay across the globe.

The 19-year-old singer is no doubt enjoying his newfound fame and lifestyle but he appears to be overwhelmed by it sometimes.

In a recent tweet on his Twitter page, Rema, the Spiderman crooner was thinking out loud with his fans and he pondered what he is supposed to do with all his money, with him being just a teenager.

He wrote:

“What’s a teenager gone do with all this money”

See his tweet below;

