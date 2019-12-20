Nigerian rapper, Zlatan Ibile remains unforgiving about the damages popular Instagram blog, IB9ja, has done to his career, and it showed in his reaction to a recent post published on the platform about the new Range Rover car gift he got himself for his birthday.

Many celebrities have condemned the blog owner for being a sadist that is always quick to post scandalous stories about public figures but reluctant to post about their success. However, the blog owner tried to prove their conceptions wrong by posting the photo of Zlatan Ibile posing with his new Range Rover car, but the Zanku singer is not ready for such celebrations and he swiftly slid into the comment section to blast the blog owner.

“Who send your papa message”, Zlatan Ibile wrote in the comment box and he published without remorse. He must be very pissed with the owner of the gist platform because of the previous reports bout him.

