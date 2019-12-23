Yoruba Nollywood actress, Mariam Odunola Muftaudeen, popularly known as Omo VC, has revealed her specifications for married men as she has been unlucky with single guys. She opened up in an interview with Nigerian Tribune as she declared her full support for polygamy and that dating a married man or becoming a fourth wife is not an issue so far there is adequate care and respect among the parties involved….

She said;

“Marriage is a delicate topic that I am always cautious to discuss because it cuts across various faiths with personal interests and different kinds of persons involved. But as a Muslim, my religion gives room for a man to marry more than one wife with clear explanations that such a man must create balance on the home front.

If a man doesn’t have the financial, mental, physical and psychological capacity to marry more than one wife, he is not expected to go into polygamy. I, however, don’t have any issue with polygamy as long as there is adequate care and respect among the parties involved.

Personally, I like married men more than single guys because I have never been lucky with single guys. As it looks, I might end up being second, third or even fourth wife, I don’t mind as long as I am happy.

However, I can’t marry someone who doesn’t have an interest in my profession. Acting is my pride and it gives me joy. Before going into relationship, my man must have been aware of how passionate I am with acting and filmmaking.’

