It’s that time of the year where Nigerian stars hit the stage back to back at different events across the country and there’s a term for that..You must have heard about the infamous Detty December slang. While Nigerian singer, Wizkid was on stage doing what he was paid to do, a curious male fan decided to see if he can make advances at the Nigerian Starboy, well it turned out sour for him.

In a video making rounds on Social media, a man could be seen in the mammoth crowd trying to get Wizkid’s attention as he performs on stage, one would not have known had Wizkid not called him out.

The star boy who felt a different touch amidst the multitude of hands on his body, quickly rebuffed the advances of a rainbow man trying to see if he could touch the hem of Wizkid’s garment without him knowing…Just as Jesus spotted the woman with the issue of blood in the crowd, Wizkid felt the awkward touch and said: This guy, you get girlfriend for house? Why you dey touch me like that?

Watch the video below:

Moment a Male fan decided to see if Wizkid’s body is soft. Wizkid’s reaction is the vibe you need right now 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/muowb9wnnV — Theinfong.com (@TheInfoNG) December 23, 2019

