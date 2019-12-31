Wizkid appears to have a strong competitor on his tail and we can smell the aroma of trouble as “Oluwo of Iwoland” hints that he is set to snatch Tiwa Savage from the Starboy.

The King met with Tiwa Savage last night at Naira Marley’s concert, Marlian Fest, that held at Eko hotel. He shared pictures of himself with Tiwa Savage in company of the King of Elegushi.

In the caption of the photo, he asks the world if he should “Gbesele (impound)” Tiwa Savage and he seemed serious as he repeated the question again.

He captioned;

SE KIN GBESE LE ??? Who no like better thing ??? Tiwa Savage is the best ….. I love her !!!! I 😃😃 Ori Ade Agbe e @tiwasavage, The zillion dollar question is…se kin gbesele ???

My beautiful and respectful girl Tiwa Savage @tiwasavage together last night at The Naira Marley show Eko Hotel Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi Kusenla 3 and Dr Taiwo Afolabi Sifax/ Sahcol Chairman @hrmsaelegushi

