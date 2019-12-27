It was a total shutdown at the Eko Atlantic last night as fans in their thousands trooped out to see Wizkid perform live at his Starboy fest Lagos event. It’s a common thing for organizers to manhandle fans who have paid for tickets to attend a show but Starboy was not ready to let that happen to his die-hard fans as he reacted to a tweet calling out the organisers for maltreating people at the entrance of the event.

See the tweet below:

They are treating us badly at the gate @wizkidayo …..pls look into it 😭😭😭😭 #STARBOYFEST — Aisha (@Ieeshia_) December 26, 2019

Wiz in his busy schedule took out time to respond to the tweet and made a quick call to the gate to know the situation of things. He replied to the fan saying:

Just called the gate! No one touching my fans! I’m coming down myself now❤️🖤🦅 https://t.co/ZvCi5LkJGO — Wizkid (@wizkidayo) December 26, 2019

Amongst other unproud moments of the elaborate show was when the security reported;y used tear gas to dispatch the crowd at the event. The show had more positives than negatives, Nigerian show organizers need to do better, without the crowd you are ,maltreating, there would be no show. Watch the video below:

