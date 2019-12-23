Wizkid is one hell of a busy person, you don’t have to be close to him to know that. His kind of busy schedule is what anybody can discern from afar.

He is either busy recording in the studio, on the airplane heading to a show, on stage performing live or even in location, shooting a music video but there are also rare periods when he’s just at home doing nothing.

In a recent post he shared on Instagram, WiKid gave us a sneak view of one of the things he does during his idle period, which is, spending quality time with his third son, Zion Ayo Balogun.

In the picture he shared, the Starboy can be seen in a caressing Zion’s hair while the young lad enjoys the adorable moment with daddy.

See his post below;

