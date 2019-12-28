Wizkid’s mega deal with UBA has been revealed to worth about $3million which equals approximately a billion Naira. No wonder the Starboy revealed in a statement before signing the deal that he is about to bag the biggest endorsement deal in Africa.

Wizkid joined UBA group as Brand Ambassador sometime in July 2019 in bid to expand the already existing long relationship between UBA group and the Starboy brand.

It has now been revealed that the endorsement deal with UBA is worth about N1Billion. Read the tweets below according to Africa Facts Zone;

Wizkid’s UBA endorsement deal is worth $3 million. It covers adverts, performances and partnerships.

Wizkid’s UBA endorsement deal is the biggest endorsement deal in Africa ever. It is also Nigeria’s first N1 billion endorsement deal.

Wizkid's UBA endorsement deal is the biggest endorsement deal in Africa ever. It is also Nigeria's first N1 billion endorsement deal. — Africa Facts Zone (@AfricaFactsZone) December 28, 2019

Wizkid's UBA endorsement deal is worth $3 million. It covers adverts, performances and partnerships. — Africa Facts Zone (@AfricaFactsZone) December 28, 2019

HOT NOW