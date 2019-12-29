Bobrisky is one that like attention and he sure knows how to get the attention he deserves for his craft.

Remember our previous post about how the crossdresser stormed a friend’s engagement looking flamboyant than the bride herself?

Well, she has stormed another party to steal the shine again pulling all the attention to himself bu making Nigerian gospel singer, Yinka Ayefele praise him as he showered money on the singer.

Ayefele who is known for doing a great job in hyping dignitaries and elites in his songs can be head praising the self acclaimed Nigeria Barbie who was beaming in smiles while dancing and spraying from the wand of cash in his hand.

Watch the video below.

