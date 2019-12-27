Nollywood Actress, Rosy Meurer has taken to social media to celebrate Olakunle Churchill with wonderful words as he turns a year older.

Sharing above photo, she wrote ;

It’s that time of the year when I celebrate someone very very special to me… A KING! A LEADER, and a blessing to this world was born today.

Dear Mr. Churchill, @olakunlechurchill take every birthday wish you receive today, multiply all the love you find in them by 1000, then add years of joy, wonder, and prosperity to the mix…. and it still would not equal all the LOVE, JOY, WONDER and PROSPERITY I wish for you.

You are my biggest strength and I wish everyday of your life be filled with achievement and satisfaction. May God bless your new age and soak you with abundance of grace and protection. Shine on and never let anyone dull your sparkle. Have a blessed and joyous day sweets. Much Love ROSY.

Rosy was once rumored to have dated Olakunle Churchill while he was still married to Tonto Dike. Rosy denied the rumor severally.

