A Nigerian pastor, Sola Adio has taken to his Twitter account to air his opinion about Christians who claim to be a Marlian.
Marlian is a title for fans of Naira Marley. According to him, being a Marlian is a demonic movement.
Adio tweeted;
“Let’s be serious though. You cannot be a Christian and also be a Marlian. I actually blocked the Marley boy the day I saw RTs by some imbeciles and lunatics on my TL, of him slapping women’s back sides. It’s a demonic movement that can only be patronised by the demon possessed.
The bible is clear. Let him that nameth the name of Christ depart from iniquity. How can u have the Holy Ghost inside you and be comfortable with a demonic movement that slaps women’s buttocks on video? Are you not under demonic oppression laidis? Please don’t sell nonsense to me”
— Uncle Sola (@solaadio) December 18, 2019
