Hushpuppi took Timaya down the memory lane after the singer threw a subtle shade at Nigerian celebrities that wear fake designers and inferior items.

The Malaysian big boy said Timaya has no right to call anyone out for wearing inferior items, while also reminding the singer that they once recorded a song against him because he called out a celebrity for wearing a fake designer.

Timaya had taken to his social media page to address people who always compare him to other celebrities under the guise of compiling lists of stylish celebrities. Making a video to address the issue, the singer pointed out that he doesn’t like to be placed side by side with other celebrities.

Meanwhile, Controversial On-Air Personality, Daddy Freeze agreed with Nigerian singer, Timaya on his accusation that many Nigerian celebrities of wearing inferior fashion items.

Reacting to the controversy, Hushpuppi took to his Snapchat to express his disapproval of Timaya’s behavior stating that Timaya was being a hypocrite with his behavior.

