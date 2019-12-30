Top Nigerian comedian, Alibaba, says comedians who will be performing at his New Year concert must dress in a tuxedo.

In a post on Instagram on Monday, the 54-year-old also advised non-performing comedians to wear a tuxedo, adding that it would be the dress code for the concert.

“All comedians who will be attending are advised to wear a tuxedo. That is the dress code for #January1stconcert2020. It’s our day and we are going to look our best. And if you are performing, it’s non-negotiable. Better contact your tailor,” he said.

Alibaba’s January 1st Concert, which will be held at Eko Hotel and Suites Expo Hall in Lagos, will feature ace comedians, AY Makun, Okey Bakassi, Tee A, Seyi Law among others.

Billed to perform at the concert are musicians such as Shina Peters, D’banj, Zlatan Ibile, Burna Boy among others.

