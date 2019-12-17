Popular cross-dresser, Okunneye Idris aka Bobrisky who just underwent a plastic surgery has been flaunting his new body on Instagram and you can imagine the reaction from fans and followers. Her fans called her attention to the fact that she is looking pregnant and many are in disbelief but with bobrisky and advance technology, what’s impossible?

The controversial socialite and best friend to Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has taken to her Instagram page to post a video dancing and showing what looks like a baby bump, and this comes barely week after he/she returns from Dubai.

Could this be Part of the procedure he underwent or signs of good living and enjoyment from Dubai, everyone is in awe.

Watch The video below:

Below are fans reaction to this:

HOT NOW