Nigerian singer, songwriter and dancer, Omoniyi Temidayo Raphael, known professionally as Zlatan, is becoming a father soon!

Zlatan took to his Twitter page to break the news to his numerous fans on Dec 25, 2019, where he wrote, “2020, Nothing can stop me from becoming a father”.

The singer was asked why he has been avoiding fatherhood and he said it was because he was broke and could not take up the liability.

HOT NOW