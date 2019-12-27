Zlatan Ibrahimovic has returned to AC Milan after leaving Major Soccer League side LA Galaxy the club has confirmed.

Ibrahimovic played for two seasons between 2010 and 2012 with Milan, helping them to their last Serie A title.

The 38-year-old left Los Angeles Galaxy last month following the club’s elimination from the Major League Soccer playoffs.

He was last week linked with a move to English Premier League side Everton FC after the arrival of Carlo Ancelotti but Milan, through a video on Twittet has now quashed those rumours.

