Nigerian controversial rapper, Erigga, known for his theatrics on social media has taken to Twitter to shade 2017 BBnaija winner, Efe Money, saying the reality TV star and rapper is now broke.

Erigga, in his tweet, maintained that Efe squandered the money he won from the show and other gifts and endorsement and is now as broke as a church rat. In his words:

”Chop your money person de die chop your money person de die Na so my guy Efe finish 20million naira come broke die never still come.”

Some of his followers have since taken to the comment section of his post to slam him saying he should not have called Efe out as they are both from Warri.

