Last year, we reported that Burna Boy was among the 2020 Grammy nominees. The singer had been nominated for the Best World Music Album for his African Giant Album.

As this year’s 62nd Grammy Awards is set to take place on Sunday, January 26, some Nigerian celebrities have taken to social media to congratulate the Afro-fusion singer, while expressing hope that he would win.

Celebrities like D’banj and Davido have congratulated him on the micro-blogging platform.

“Congrats in advance fam !!! ! Big weekend for you ! It’s already yours in Jesus name,” Davido tweeted.

Congrats in advance fam !!! 🏆! Big weekend for you ! It’s already yours in Jesus name … #Grammys — Davido (@davido) January 25, 2020

Good Luck Burna Boy 🖤 Bring The Grammy Home 🙏🏿 — D'banj D Kokomaster (@iamdbanj) January 25, 2020

Davido’s tweet had gained lots of reactions since he posted and Nigerians have been hailing the singer for supporting a colleague, also praying that he would also win soon.

Amen🙏… OBO world Wide … Respect💯👌 — Achira Michael (@onetouchtech50) January 25, 2020

Yours will come too in Jesus name !!!🙏 — Olando Kay (@iam_Olandokay) January 25, 2020

Amen ooo OBO you go soon win aje — KvngBurna (@KvngBurna1) January 25, 2020

