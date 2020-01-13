BBNaija star, Ifu Ennada, has returned to Instagram with claims that her virginity is still intact.

The reality TV star, was last seen on Instagram in December 2019 but has however returned to the photo-sharing platform in January 2020.

She said:

“HNY to my Lovers that missed me! I was busy enjoying real life. I was also hoping to get some ‘Oko Nla’ abi ‘Nla Kofe’, but sadly the future husbandman didn’t make himself available. So 2020 I remain a virgin, praise Jesus!”

See her post below:

HOT NOW