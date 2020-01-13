BBNaija star, Ifu Ennada, has returned to Instagram with claims that her virginity is still intact.
The reality TV star, was last seen on Instagram in December 2019 but has however returned to the photo-sharing platform in January 2020.
She said:
“HNY to my Lovers that missed me! I was busy enjoying real life. I was also hoping to get some ‘Oko Nla’ abi ‘Nla Kofe’, but sadly the future husbandman didn’t make himself available. So 2020 I remain a virgin, praise Jesus!”
See her post below:
View this post on Instagram
HNY to my Lovers that missed me! I was busy enjoying real life. I was also hoping to get some "Oko Nla" abi "Nla Kofe", but sadly the future Husband Man didn't make himself available. So 2020 I remain a Virgin, praise Jesus! — Hat Available- DM @wighatofficial or @beautifuennada (I have only few of this left) — — Skirt available – DM @blessing_mandy — — Picture "snapped" by @kinglemuelklicks the "Daddy" — — PS: All of you who sent me "Ifu I miss you, pls come back" msgs, you automatically owe me money and newyear gifts. Pls DM for my address.😂😂😂. I love you guys jare. — — PS2: If you haven't gotten my @beautifuennada haircare products, what are you waiting for? Are you waiting for the say I start selling one for 100 usd?😂 Oyah go snd buy even if it's one product. ❤❤❤
HOT NOW
- Dakore Egbuson’s marriage allegedly ended due to her inability to give birth to a male child – Reports
- Happy birthday my best friend – Regina Daniels celebrates her mom, Rita Daniels at 45 (Photos)
- ‘Life is not worth living’, Corps member leaves note before taking her own life
Discussion about this post