Nollywood actor, Kingsley Abasali has made calls for a humble unification of ex-reality TV stars, Mercy and Tacha, urging them to join forces so they can achieve more in their careers.

The actor confessed to reading several articles about them that pose the two against each other like their is a brawl between them since their huge fight in the bbnaija house which led to the disqualification and eviction of Tacha from the reality TV show.

According to Kingsley, the reality stars would achieve more by collaborating and sticking together. He also advised their fans to quit making it seem like they are sworn, enemies.

See his post below;

I have read lots of write-ups about @symply_tacha and @official_mercyeke which has kept me wondering if there is any form of rift between these two.

They are both a wonderful personality and I believe they will achieve much more if they work together as a team. I herein make a humble call for their possible unification.

I however urge their fans to cease making it seem as there is no love lost between @symply_tacha and @official_mercyeke.

Godspeed to the duo! One Love ✌👌 #tach

