A Nigerian social media user has shared disturbing video of her younger sister; who according to her narration is a secondary school student, after her teacher battered her with canes for allegedly refusing to date the male teacher.

According to what we obtained from the caption on her video, the incident happened at Gbaja Girls secondary high school in Mushin. She narrates that the teacher, identified as Mr Kayode from SS1b battered her over accusations that she walked sluggishly but in real terms, it was because she refused to date him.

Other social media users who came across the video have condemned the act, while also condemning the elder sister for bringing it to social media instead of going to the school to descend wrath on the teacher.

See the post and video below;

