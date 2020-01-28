Nigerian actress, Bimbo Afolayan has narrated how cries her mother’s landlord allegedly assaulted her mother over security fee. She alleged that the violent landlord broke a bottle on her mum’s head.

It was gathered from Bimbo Afolayan’s narration that her mother who suffered the attack was taking her daughter to school when the incident happened.

She wrote;

“WHAT DO WE CALL THIS MY GOD?

NOW THEY WILL SAY KEEP YOUR COOL SHE DIDNT KEEP HER COOL AND SOMETHING HAPPENLANDLORD TO LANDLORD !SHE SAID SHE CAME OUT TO EXPLAIN TO HIM AND BEFORE SHE SAID ANYTHING THE MAN SAID SHE IS NOT GOING ANYWHERE !

THEY SHOULD LOCK THE GATE AND SHE SAID SHE WANTS TO DROP HER GRANDCHILD IN SCHOOLAND THE MAN STARTED !WE ARE AT THE POLICE STATION NOW BUT THIS WONT GO !THE MAN CANT GO LIKE THATEARLING MORNING BEATING MY MOM LIKE THAT OH NO !

THEY SAID DONT TAKE LAWS INTO YOUR HANDS !

NOW I AM CRYING TO THE WHOLE WORLD !

PLS MY MUM MUST NOT FEEL THIS PAIN FOR NOTHING!”

She also claimed that upon reporting the case at Idimu Police Station, they refused taking up the case saying they can’t arrest the man.

HOT NOW