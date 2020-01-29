Actress Doris Ogala who recently slammed Uche Elendu and Oge Okoye for allegedly sleeping with people’s husband and allegedly snatching husbands, has backed up her claims by sharing screenshots of messages revealing that Oge Okoye has allegedly been sleeping with Prince Walter Ogochukwu Igweanyiba, Uche Elendu’s ex-husband.

She wrote as she shared the screenshots;

Chai make I post this last one.. some people are telling me not to post again.. ok after this one now.. last epide tonight..

See screenshots

This came after she insinuated that Uche Elendu tried snatching her husband “spiritually” after wiping her face with a handkerchief at her wedding. She wrote;

“Who can relate this picture spiritually? Hmmmm this is the part I’m talking about….becareful of who you call your friend.

