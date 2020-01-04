Actress Sophia Williams has started her year on a wonderful note. The actress is one of the many entertainers that have received a gift this January, barely a week into the year.

Sophia announced on Instagram she is stating the year with a Benz as gift and she also dropped a short motivational piece about the future.

She revealed that she can see that the future is so bright. Read her caption and see more photos below:

way to start the year💃 am speechless😩 it’s a gift.. Got this special gift ..somebody wake me up😳..damn I love this car. Ayeeee Benz gang.. baddest. Too blessed🙏🏽

I can see the future so bright💃

