It was like yesterday when Adekunle Gold and his heartrob, Simi made headlines that they have gotten married and today, Adekunle Gold has informed us that their marriage is a year old already with a heartwarming message he posted to his wife, Simi to celebrate their first wedding anniversary.

On spotting the message, we did a quick throwback and confirmed that the singers tied the knot last year. Although the event was a private one which a few number of 300 attended, it still made it to the headlines, even without pictures. Later on, Simi and Adekunle Gold came out of the dark to make the announcement and later released a few official photos from the wedding ceremony.

Taking to Instagram to celebrate the anniversary, Adekunle Gold wrote;

1 year in and I can’t even begin to say how blessed I am that it’s you I am doing this love something with. You amuse me, you make me laugh, hard, you are so beautiful, I am lucky I get to love you forever.Here’s to more beautiful memories together, doing great exploits and living our lives on our terms. Love you forever babe.1h

See the picture below:

HOT NOW