Adekunle Gold in regrets over what he should have done with Kizz Daniel a long time ago but then he made it know that it is not too late as the duo now have a track coming and for some reason, it’s yet to be released.

After much teasers on social media, Adekunle Gold and Kizz Daniel have recorded a song together and it appears the track is complete and only needs to be released. Adekunle Gold took to his Twitter page to say a prayer, begging God to forgive him for taking so long to get on a song with the “Jaho” singer. He wrote “God Please, forgive @iamkizzdanieI and I for waiting this long to get on a song together. we have sinned against you.”

See his tweet below:

God Please, forgive @iamkizzdanieI and I for waiting this long to get on a song together. we have sinned against you. 😇😭 — AG BABY (@adekunleGOLD) January 24, 2020

