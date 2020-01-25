Adekunle Gold has slammed his wife, Simi for calling “Semo” and “Gbegiri” as thrash.

Last night, Simi stated that Gbegiri is disgusting and also revealed that she wonders how people eat semo, her husband, Adekunle Gold reacted and the comic fight began.

The fight started when Simi tweeted, “Gbegiri is disgusting. Discuss. Like how can you eat amala and beans ffs? Are you feeling ok? Also, I don’t know how anybody with a conscience eats semo.”

In a swift response, Adekunle Gold, replied ‘Delete this’.

Replying to her husband’s order, Simi asked him not to tell her what to do before going on to add that she has his type at home.

“Don’t tell me what to do. I have your type at home.”

