Nollywood actress, Adesua Etomi is celebrating her elder brother Tosin Etomi as he celebrates his 40th birthday yesterday, January 29. The actress who described her brother as the “best husband, best father, best brother and best son”, said that she is glad he is her brother. Adesua Etomi also expressed hope of being half as cool as Tosin when she turns 40.

She wrote;

“Happy birthday to the best brother in the entire universe. @tosin_etomi ….also known as ‘bobo yellow’ and I have decided to add a new one ‘Shakara po’



“Soooo glad that you’re my brother. You are all sorts of cool (pls screenshot cause I will not be repeating this) intelligent, unbelievably accomplished and kind. You also STILL find time to be the life of the party. Best husband, best father, best brother, best son.



“Love you tonssssssss. I hope I’d be half as cool as you when I eventually turn 40. Many many many many years from now.



“May the lord increase you on every side, bless you immeasurably, announce you to nations, keep his Covenant of protection and multiply you in every way. Amen



“Ps. You’re 40 years from 80”

