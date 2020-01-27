A Nigerian woman is trending on social media after photos from her wedding went viral on Facebook due to the fact that she finally found love and got married in her 60’s. The woman identified as Augustina Nwatoka, wedded her groom at a catholic church in Enugu.

Facebook user, Nneka, sharing the photos wrote ;

She’s in her 60’s and got married just yesterday for the very first time! Yes!! Isaac and I had to dash back to the village in Anambra state to witness the most beautiful wedding of this century! Aunt Nwatoka had never been married all her life. She’s Isaac’s aunt from his father’s side and one of the best aunt in-law you can wish for. She took excellent care of my husband’s grandma until she passed in her 90’s.

She was always there for the whole family each time we came home for Christmas or … I was personally surprised but pleasantly so when a handsome Enugukwu man Mr. Okeke decided to take her hand in marriage. Aunt Nwatoka as she’s fondly called was literarily swept off her feet💃🏽💃🏽. And just yesterday he wedded her at St. Theresa’s Catholic Church in Enugukwu, Anambra State.

Mr. Okeke is a Lagos businessman while his new bride works in Anambra. Having found happiness, the groom who lost his first wife many years ago is giving himself another chance 😄

And who would have thought that our dear Aunt Augustina Nwatoka at her age will ever be married! God is awesome. God is merciful. He never gives up on His children so, be positive as this year will not pass you by IJN.

