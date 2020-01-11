Controversial Nigerian radio personality and author, Toke Makinwa ranted about African parenting and how it is “screwing up” lives on a new episode on her vlog. She also declared them the worst set of parents in the world.

The 35-year-old fashionista also touched on issues spanning parents’ intolerance for opposite-sex friendship, their dogmatic stance on career choices, as well as their “penchant” for instilling fear in children.

Toke, in her words said,

“Thanks to African parents for ruining our lives. Growing up in an African home, there are certain things we never had the balls to say. Even now, I’m 35. I still can’t stand up to my parents,” “African parents are the worst set of parents in the whole wide world. You never have an option on things that are coming in an African home. As a child, you’re told what to read in school. “They don’t tell you what you’re good at but what they think you should be doing. It’s like, ‘I want to have a doctor, so my child must read medicine.’ Even if you do shit in maths, you’ll be an accountant. “African parents don’t apologize. They’re never wrong. Doesn’t that bother you? How dare you say they are wrong? You almost become less confident because of the scoldings of an African mother.”

Toke also talked on her own relationship with her parents and revealed she still looks away when sex scenes play out on TV in the presence of her mother — even at the age of 35.

She went on to state that the failure of African parents to discuss matters regarding sex and their prohibitory stance on having boyfriends has caused many to have relationship problems in adulthood.

“Our parents have sex. But we can’t envision it. Things happened to me: If a boy calls you on the phone or writes a love letter, you’re finished! Going to church? We did it because they wanted us to,” she added. “They told us to stay away from boys. We did for so long that we don’t have boyfriends. But when you’re older and are yet to marry, they call all sorts of pastors to pray for you. Something is wrong!”

Although Toke decries the harsh terms to which many African parents subject their wards, she also agrees that many would have gone astray if such reservedness and deprivations weren’t in place.

Watch Full Video Below:

